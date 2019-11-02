KU admission test held peacefully

KHULNA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test for the first year honors

courses under academic session 2019-20 of Khulna University (KU) was held

peacefully today.

The KU sources said a total of 32,636 admission seekers appeared in the

entry tests for 1,217 seats of 29 disciplines in eight schools. The admission

tests were held from 8am to 5.30pm at four centres. The centers are KU

campus, KUET campus, Hope Polytechnic and Reverend Polls High School in the

city.

The results of admission test will be published on November 6 and 7, said

the university sources.

Admission results and all related information will be available on KU

website, Register office and ICT cell of the University.