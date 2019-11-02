965 dengue patients undergoing treatment in country

DHAKA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS) – Around 965 dengue patients are undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Of them, 419 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 546 are

hospitalised outside the capital, a release of Health Crisis Management and

Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here

today.

A total of 96,462 patients got admitted to different hospitals across the

country since January this year. Of them, 95,249 patients have returned home

after recovery, DGHS sources said.

According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research

(IEDCR), 107 people have so far died of dengue.

Around 151 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the

last 24 hours across the country. Of them 57 were admitted in Dhaka and 94

out of the capital, the release added.