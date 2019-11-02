965 dengue patients undergoing treatment in country

DHAKA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS) – Around 965 dengue patients are undergoing
treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
Of them, 419 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 546 are
hospitalised outside the capital, a release of Health Crisis Management and
Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here
today.
A total of 96,462 patients got admitted to different hospitals across the
country since January this year. Of them, 95,249 patients have returned home
after recovery, DGHS sources said.
According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research
(IEDCR), 107 people have so far died of dengue.
Around 151 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the
last 24 hours across the country. Of them 57 were admitted in Dhaka and 94
out of the capital, the release added.