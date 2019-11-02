Turning youths into skilled workforce stressed for development

RANGPUR, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS)- Government officials at a post-rally discussion

have stressed on turning youths into skilled workforce through providing

technology-based modern education and training to accelerate national

development.

They said this at the discussion organised by district administration and

Department of Youth Development (DYD) in observance of the National Youth

Day-2019 at Town Hall auditorium here on Friday.

The organisers brought out a rally and arranged the discussion followed by

distribution of certificates and easy-term loans among trained male and

female youths marking the day.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam led the rally and addressed the

discussion as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan in the

chair.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Deputy Director

of DYD Dilgir Alam and President of Rangpur city Awami League Shafiur Rahman

Shafi addressed as special guests.

The Deputy Commissioner said youths are contributing their maximum for

building of a hunger-free developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He laid emphasis on turning all male and female youths into skilled

workforce through providing necessary training and education for enhancing

their knowledge and expertise, innovation and self confidence to speed up

productivity for national uplift.

The chief guest lauded achievements of youths in the nation-building

activities and remembered their glorious contribution to the historic

language movement, mass upsurge in 1969 and the War of Liberation to achieve

the hard-earned national independence.

He urged all youths for availing the facilities being provided by the

government to become self-reliant and contribute to build a middle-income

nation by 2021 and developed Bangladesh by 2041 as envisioned by Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner distributed certificates and cheques for

loans among the trained youths on various technical and vocational trades.