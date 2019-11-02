Turning youths into skilled workforce stressed for development

RANGPUR, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS)- Government officials at a post-rally discussion
have stressed on turning youths into skilled workforce through providing
technology-based modern education and training to accelerate national
development.
They said this at the discussion organised by district administration and
Department of Youth Development (DYD) in observance of the National Youth
Day-2019 at Town Hall auditorium here on Friday.
The organisers brought out a rally and arranged the discussion followed by
distribution of certificates and easy-term loans among trained male and
female youths marking the day.
Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam led the rally and addressed the
discussion as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan in the
chair.
Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Deputy Director
of DYD Dilgir Alam and President of Rangpur city Awami League Shafiur Rahman
Shafi addressed as special guests.
The Deputy Commissioner said youths are contributing their maximum for
building of a hunger-free developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He laid emphasis on turning all male and female youths into skilled
workforce through providing necessary training and education for enhancing
their knowledge and expertise, innovation and self confidence to speed up
productivity for national uplift.
The chief guest lauded achievements of youths in the nation-building
activities and remembered their glorious contribution to the historic
language movement, mass upsurge in 1969 and the War of Liberation to achieve
the hard-earned national independence.
He urged all youths for availing the facilities being provided by the
government to become self-reliant and contribute to build a middle-income
nation by 2021 and developed Bangladesh by 2041 as envisioned by Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner distributed certificates and cheques for
loans among the trained youths on various technical and vocational trades.