PM mourns death of Bir Pratik Md Shamsuddin

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter Bir Pratik Md Shamsuddin.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled the outstanding contributions of the gallantry award-recipient freedom fighter to the great liberation war.

“The nation will remember with profound respect the contributions of the valiant freedom fighter forever,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.