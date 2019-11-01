JSC, JDC exams begin tomorrow

DHAKA, Nov 01, 2019 (BSS) – Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations-2019 will begin from tomorrow across the country.

“As many as 26,61,682 students from 29,262 educational institutions are participating in the examination. Of them, 22,60,716 are JSC examinees,” the education ministry sources said.

A total of 454 students from nine overseas centres are appearing in the JSC examinations.

The JSC and JDC examinations will end on November 11.

Since introduction of JSC and JDC examinations in 2010, an official of the education ministry said the number of examinees is increasing gradually in the JSC and JDC examinations, which has showed a positive sign in checking dropout rate at secondary level.