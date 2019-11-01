Corruption difficult in automated land management: land minister

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS)- Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has said it would be very difficult to make irregularities if the entire land management system is automated.

“I am trying to create digitization to fight corruption. I think it would be very difficult for service providers to make irregularities if the entire land management system is automated,” he said.

The land minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organized by the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) on Tuesday at a business development center in London, the UK, said a press release received here today.

Explaining the working procedure of the recently inaugurated land service hotline 16122, the minister said that if the concerned officer does not resolve the complaint within 15 days, the yellow mark would appear on the dashboard.

If he does not settle within the 30 days, the red mark would appear, he said adding that at the same time, he will be summoned for making the delay.

The service officers will have nothing to do except settling the complaints.

The businessmen joined the discussion concerning the business and development with the public and private sectors of Bangladesh. They got engaged in the dialogue with the land minister regarding the land uses for development purposes.

The land minister told the businessmen that he will help them to the fullest extent permitted by law.

He hoped to bring positive changes to Bangladesh’s land management system.

BBCCI President Bashir Ahmed, Vice President Mohib Uddin Choudhury, and Director General Sayedur Rahman Ranu, among others, participated in the discussion.