JU problem is being examined: Quader

SAVAR, Nov 01, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the ongoing problem of Jahangirnagar University (JU) is being examined as the prime minister has been informed about the issue.

“The problem of Jahangirnagar University is being examined. Necessary measures will be taken to this end,” he told reporters while visiting the construction works on Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the capital’s outskirts Savar.

Officials of Roads and Highways Department and local leaders of Awami League (AL) were present on the occasion.

Replying to a question about the countywide councils of different organizational units of the party, Quader said directives have been given to concerned leaders and workers so that no controversial person can get a place in the fresh committees of the party.

About BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment, the AL general secretary said the picture of Khaleda Zia’s health condition portrayed by her party leaders does not match with the observations of the physicians of the medical board.

“BNP leaders are saying Khaleda Zia’s condition is not good. But the physicians of the medical board say she is well,” he said.

Quader said BNP leaders are not anxious about Khaleda’s health, rather they want to make a political issue capitalizing on her illness.