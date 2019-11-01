Dr Hasan extends helping hand to kidney patient

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Responding to a facebook post seeking financial assistance, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has given financial assistance to a kidney patient of Satkhira.

He gave the money to the family members of Abdullah, whose both kidneys are damaged, to carry on his treatment, said a press release of Information Ministry here today.

Abdullah’s only son Nazmus Sakib expressed gratitude to Dr Hasan. Abdullah had no money to continue his treatment. As a result, his condition was deteriorating quickly. The information minister contacted his son as a facebook post came to his notice.