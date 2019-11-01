BGB seizes arms, narcotic goods worth Tk 72.39cr in Oct

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS)- Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized arms ,contraband drugs and smuggled goods worth around TK 72.39 crore during its countywide drives in the month of October .

BGB recovered three pistols, one revolver, two guns and two pipe guns and seized drugs including 10,62,818 pieces of Yaba tablets, 40,234 bottles of Phensedyl and 6,763 bottles of foreign alcohol.

Other smuggled items seized by the BGB included 8.299 kilogram of gold, 5,648 pieces of imitation ornaments, 95,872 pieces of cosmetics , and clothing during the month long drive .

The BGB personnel also arrested 292 persons for their alleged involvement in smuggling and detained 46 Bangladeshi citizens for trespassing border and cases were filed against them, said a release.