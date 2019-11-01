Abrar murder case chargesheet coming in a week: Monirul

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan
Police (DMP) Monirul Islam today said chargesheet in the sensational BUET
student Abrar Fahad murder case will be filed within a week.
“We are going to file a flawless chargesheet to ensure maximum punishment
for the killers in the case. We are bringing all the people involved in the
gruesome murder directly or indirectly to the justice,” he said.
Monirul, also the chief of DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime
(CTTC) unit, came up with the observations while addressing UCB Public-
Parliament Debate Competition organised by Debate for Democracy at Bangladesh
Film Development Corporation (BFDC) this morning.
Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron presided over
the function.
“In our interrogation, we didn’t find that the killers were intoxicated or
under the influence of drugs, the matter was not corroborated by the
statements of the witnesses as well. So, there is no scope of lenient
punishment for the killers through this logic,” the DMP official added.
Government Bangla College won the debate competition titled “Abrar murder
not result of student politics but depreciation of values” by defeating
Tejgaon College.