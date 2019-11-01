Abrar murder case chargesheet coming in a week: Monirul

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan

Police (DMP) Monirul Islam today said chargesheet in the sensational BUET

student Abrar Fahad murder case will be filed within a week.

“We are going to file a flawless chargesheet to ensure maximum punishment

for the killers in the case. We are bringing all the people involved in the

gruesome murder directly or indirectly to the justice,” he said.

Monirul, also the chief of DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime

(CTTC) unit, came up with the observations while addressing UCB Public-

Parliament Debate Competition organised by Debate for Democracy at Bangladesh

Film Development Corporation (BFDC) this morning.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron presided over

the function.

“In our interrogation, we didn’t find that the killers were intoxicated or

under the influence of drugs, the matter was not corroborated by the

statements of the witnesses as well. So, there is no scope of lenient

punishment for the killers through this logic,” the DMP official added.

Government Bangla College won the debate competition titled “Abrar murder

not result of student politics but depreciation of values” by defeating

Tejgaon College.