DSCC councillor Monju placed on 10-day remand in 2 cases

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed Dhaka South City
Corporation (DSCC) councillor Moynul Haque Monju on total 10-day remand in
two cases filed for possessing illegal arms and narcotics.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the order,
placing Ward-39 councillor Monju on five-day remand in arms case and another
five-day in narcotics case.
Earlier, Wari police produced him before the court and pleaded to place
him on 14-day remand in two cases.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 detained Monju from his Tikatoli office on
October 31 and recovered two illegal arms and drugs from there. Later, the
RAB-3 handed him over to Wari Police Station and Nayek Subadar of the elite
force Ibrahim Hossain lodged two cases against him.
RAB-3 Commanding Officer (CO) Lt Col Shafee Bulbul at an initial briefing
said Monju amassed a huge wealth through extortion and other illegal means
and used to send the money to his family in the USA through hundi.