DSCC councillor Monju placed on 10-day remand in 2 cases

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed Dhaka South City

Corporation (DSCC) councillor Moynul Haque Monju on total 10-day remand in

two cases filed for possessing illegal arms and narcotics.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the order,

placing Ward-39 councillor Monju on five-day remand in arms case and another

five-day in narcotics case.

Earlier, Wari police produced him before the court and pleaded to place

him on 14-day remand in two cases.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 detained Monju from his Tikatoli office on

October 31 and recovered two illegal arms and drugs from there. Later, the

RAB-3 handed him over to Wari Police Station and Nayek Subadar of the elite

force Ibrahim Hossain lodged two cases against him.

RAB-3 Commanding Officer (CO) Lt Col Shafee Bulbul at an initial briefing

said Monju amassed a huge wealth through extortion and other illegal means

and used to send the money to his family in the USA through hundi.