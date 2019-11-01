Road Transport Act to bring discipline on roads: Quader

GAZIPUR, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the enforcement of Road Transport Act will bring discipline in roads and highways.

“Development has no meaning without discipline in roads. The Road Transport Act has been enacted to bring discipline in roads and highways,” he told reporters after visiting the works of upgrading Dhaka-Tangail highway to four-lane and the construction of a flyover at Safipur area under Kaliakair upazila here.

The minister said the government has taken different steps to ensure road safety.

Referring to the temporary public sufferings to travel from Uttara to Gazipur, he urged the people to be patient as the hassle will end soon.

The AL general secretary said Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has made a list of 1,500 intruders in the party. The list has been sent to the leaders concerned at the divisional level, he added.

Quader said the intruders are getting involved in different wrongdoings and tarnishing the image of the Awami League.

He said those who have clean image and will work for the country and the party can join the AL.

The AL general secretary said councils of different organizational units of AL are being held across the country before the party’s national council.

Directives have been given to concerned leaders and workers as no controversial person can get AL leadership in the fresh committees of the party, he added.

Dhaka Divisional Engineer Md Sabuj Uddin Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur SM Tariqul Islam and Superintendent of Police Shamsunnahar were present on the occasion, among others.