Govt project makes 2-lakh households resilient to climate change

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Around two lakh vulnerable households in seven

disaster-prone districts are getting benefits from a government project,

which helps them enhance their resilience capacity to climate change.

The Local Government Division is implementing the Local Government

Initiatives on Climate change (LoGIC) involving US$ 568,558 for 2019 in 72

unions of Khunla, Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Kurigram and

Sunamganj, project officials said.

Under the project, every union parishad is getting about Taka 30 lakh to

strengthen its capacity to address climate change impacts, while the

community resilience fund is being distributed to the most vulnerable

communities to build their capacity, project’s Khulna district grants monitor

and facilitator Md Asadul Hoque told BSS.

He said 10 most vulnerable unions in Khulna are getting about Taka eight

crore and 18 unions are receiving around Taka 12 crore to strengthen their

capacity in addressing climate change impacts.

Bagerhat district grants monitor and facilitator Ferdausi Sharmin said

apart from providing support to the communities, the project is giving

financial support to the vulnerable individual households to help them create

livelihood options.

“About 18,000 households have already received US$ 320 each under the

project,” she added.

Noting that LoGIC project is linking the concerned department of the

government with the marginal people aiming to make them climate-resilient,

Sharmin said the local government bodies are being strengthened by imparting

training to its officials so that they can incorporate the climate change

issues in their plans and programmes.

Officials of the Local government bodies were trained on how climate change

issues could be put in the annual budget and the five-year-plan of the union

parishads, she said.

Ripon Kumar Mondal, chairman of Deluti Union Parishad of Paikgacha upazila

in Khulna, said after taking support from the project, his union parisad

imparted training to women on crab cultivation and all of them are farming

crabs now.

He said the union parishad also created a climate fund from its budgetary

allocation aiming to address the impacts of extreme climate events as his

union is located in a disaster-prone area.

LoGIC, a multi-donor collaborative initiative of the government, UNDP,

UNCDF, EU and SIDA, aims to enhance the capacity of vulnerable communities,

the Local Government Institutions (LGI) and civil society organisations for

planning and financing climate change adaptation solutions in selected

climate vulnerable areas.

Project priorities are being addressed through three sets of core actions:

capacity building, providing access to climate change funds and policy

advocacy.