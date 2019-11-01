Dry weather likely across the country

DHAKA, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over

the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country,

said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 32.7 degree Celsius in

Rangamati and Chandpur while today’s minimum temperature was 18.5 degree

Celsius in Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:19 pm today and rises at 6:05 am tomorrow in the

capital.