RAJSHAHI, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Panel Mayor

Shariful Islam Babu has said RCC believes in balanced urbanization process

with providing civic services to the city dwellers and improving living and

livelihood conditions of the poor and marginalized population.

He was addressing a stakeholder consultation titled “Livelihood

Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC)” at the city bhaban conference

hall here yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.

Executive Chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) Dr

Hossain Zillur Rahman, its Senior Fellow Abdul Wazed and Deputy Technical

Adviser cum Project Manager of IPE Global, India Sriparna Sanyallyer also

addressed the meeting with RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam in the

chair.

Babu said in near future, the corporation will make the city as smart

through freeing it from all sorts of social curses including child marriage,

drug-addiction and violence against women and children.

Taking part in open discussion, RCC Ward Councilors and members of the

civil society put forward a set of recommendations to attain the goal of

ensuring balanced urbanization.

The meeting was told the city corporation has been implementing the LIUPC

programme in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

in order to make around 45,000 more poor and marginal families self-reliant

within the next six years through diversified interventions.

RCC Executive Engineer Nur Islam said the project has been designed to

achieving long-term sustainable growth by eradicating urban poverty and

Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.