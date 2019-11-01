RAJSHAHI, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Panel Mayor
Shariful Islam Babu has said RCC believes in balanced urbanization process
with providing civic services to the city dwellers and improving living and
livelihood conditions of the poor and marginalized population.
He was addressing a stakeholder consultation titled “Livelihood
Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC)” at the city bhaban conference
hall here yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.
Executive Chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) Dr
Hossain Zillur Rahman, its Senior Fellow Abdul Wazed and Deputy Technical
Adviser cum Project Manager of IPE Global, India Sriparna Sanyallyer also
addressed the meeting with RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam in the
chair.
Babu said in near future, the corporation will make the city as smart
through freeing it from all sorts of social curses including child marriage,
drug-addiction and violence against women and children.
Taking part in open discussion, RCC Ward Councilors and members of the
civil society put forward a set of recommendations to attain the goal of
ensuring balanced urbanization.
The meeting was told the city corporation has been implementing the LIUPC
programme in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)
in order to make around 45,000 more poor and marginal families self-reliant
within the next six years through diversified interventions.
RCC Executive Engineer Nur Islam said the project has been designed to
achieving long-term sustainable growth by eradicating urban poverty and
Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.