Fruit Research Station innovates Batabi Lebu-3 variety in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS) – Fruit Research Station in Rajshahi under

the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) has invented Batabi

Lebu-3 variety.

The high yielding BARI Batabilebu-3 variety has already gained

popularity everywhere in the region for the last couple of years in terms of

production and farmers earning.

Principal Scientific Officer Dr Alim Uddin of the station revealed this

while presenting his keynote paper on the variety in a farmers’ field day

meeting at the station conference hall here yesterday afternoon.

More than 100 farmers and other scientists and researchers concerned

attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary (Research) of the Ministry of Agriculture

Komolaranjan Das addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Director

General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Dr Shahjahan Kabir and its

Chief Scientific Officer Dr Aminul Islam also spoke on the occasion.

Highlighting salient feature of the variety Dr Alim, who was principal

investigator of the variety, said the fruit is enriched with sweetness and

vitamin-C and plays an important role towards improving rural economy due to

its economic value.

He said the Rajshahi and its adjacent areas have been regarded as the

country’s most prospective fruit producing region. Production of fruit is one

of the major income-generating activities in the region.

Dr Alim Uddin added that the people are becoming increasingly interested

in horticulture and planting various fruit saplings around their homesteads

or nearby open spaces.

Fruit farming becomes most profitable than other crops in recent years

bringing fortunes to thousands of farmers and commoners in the region during

the past few years.

This trend has created a huge demand for saplings of fruit bearing and

other trees in the area, he added.

Komolaranjan Das urged the attending farmers to produce safe fruit

through adopting the bio and organic fertilization and pest management method

for the greater interests of protecting the public health from any sorts of

hazards.

Later on, the guests and scientists visited the batabi lebu orchard in

the centre compound and witnessed the farming and production process.