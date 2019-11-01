Cricket: New Zealand v England 1st T20 scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard after New
Zealand’s innings in the opening Twenty20 international against England in
Christchurch on Friday.
New Zealand
M. Guptill b S.Curran 2
C. Munro c Morgan b Jordan 21
T. Siefert c Bairstow b Jordan 32
C. de Grandhomme c Vince b Rashid 19
R. Taylor c Bairstow b Brown 44
D. Mitchell not out 30
M.Santner not out 1
Extras (lb3, w4)4
Total (5 wickets, 20 overs)153
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Guptill), 2-39 (Munro), 3-72 (de Grandhomme), 4-93
(Siefert), 5-149 (Taylor)
Bowling: S.Curran 4-0-33-1, T.Curran 4-1-25-0 (xw), Jordan 4-0-28-2,
Rashid 4-0-31-1, Brown 4-0-33-1
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam
Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid,
Pat Brown.
Toss: England
Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV Umpire: Ash Mehrotra (NZL)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)