Cricket: New Zealand v England 1st T20 scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard after New

Zealand’s innings in the opening Twenty20 international against England in

Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand

M. Guptill b S.Curran 2

C. Munro c Morgan b Jordan 21

T. Siefert c Bairstow b Jordan 32

C. de Grandhomme c Vince b Rashid 19

R. Taylor c Bairstow b Brown 44

D. Mitchell not out 30

M.Santner not out 1

Extras (lb3, w4)4

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs)153

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Guptill), 2-39 (Munro), 3-72 (de Grandhomme), 4-93

(Siefert), 5-149 (Taylor)

Bowling: S.Curran 4-0-33-1, T.Curran 4-1-25-0 (xw), Jordan 4-0-28-2,

Rashid 4-0-31-1, Brown 4-0-33-1

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam

Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid,

Pat Brown.

Toss: England

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Ash Mehrotra (NZL)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)