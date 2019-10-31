ABU Radio Song Festival held

DHAKA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – The ABU Radio Song Festival, the biggest international radio song festival of the Asia Pacific, was held today as part of conclusion of a three-day Radio Asia Conference at Hotel Intercontinental in the city.

The Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) in association with Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television arranged the three-day event.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest while State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hasan, Information Secretary Abdul Malek, Bangladesh Television Director General SM Haroon-or-Rashid and Bangladesh Betar Director General Narayan Chandra Shil also attended the function.

“We are very much pleased that you (foreign participants) have come to Bangladesh to make the event successful. Today our artistes and artistes from other countries will perform here,” Hasan Mahmud told the closing ceremony.

He said: “I believe over the three days you have enjoyed the festival and You went around the Dhaka city to see some historic places.”

The festival began with the performance of two chorus songs – one patriotic song and other one on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – – by a group of 12 young singers. Artistes from different countries also performed in the festival.

On Tuesday, the information minister inaugurated the 8th ABU Radio Asia Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel.

A total of 62 representatives of different countries participated in the conference held in Dhaka for the first time.