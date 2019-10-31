PM chairs preparatory meeting on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration

DHAKA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – A preparatory meeting on celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at Ganabhaban here this evening.

President of the National Committee for the Nationwide Celebration of the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the issue of celebration of national programmes to be drawn up on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

The meeting was informed that the opening ceremony of the yearlong national programmes on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu will be held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on March 17.

It was also informed that the 100-day countdown on celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation will begin on December 8.

The prime minister will inaugurate the countdown across the country including the capital and at divisional, district and upazila levels.

At the outset of the meeting, Chief Coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury highlighted the various aspects of the birth centenary programmes of the Father of the Nation through a video presentation.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister witnessed the presentation and gave various directives in this regard.

The members of the “National Committee for the Nationwide Celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” and the “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee” attended the meeting.

They included former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, National Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Information Minister and AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim, PM’s Advisers HT Imam and Dr Towfik-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby.

Besides, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid Bipu, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Palak, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Md Sayeed Khokan, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, newly-appointed Cabinet Secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry Md Sohrab Hossain, Information Secretary Abdul Malek, PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan and Secretary of Local Government Division Md Helal Uddin Ahmed, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, noted artist Hashem Khan, actor Hasan Imam and Shamsuzzaman Khan were present, among others.