Railway evicts 210 establishments, recovers 2 acres of land in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Railway (BR) in a special drive today evicted over 210 establishments built near central CRB and Pahartali area in the city and recovered about two acres of land.

A team of railway’s Eastern Zone conducted the five-hour eviction drive led by divisional state officer Mahbub Karim.

“We have evicted over 210 makeshift houses and other establishments from CRB and Pahartali area today upon the directives from the BR authority”, Mahbub Karim said.

The state officer said adding that the drives to continue for recovering other lands of BR in the port city.