Ward councillor Manju held over extortion, land grabbing

DHAKA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion arrested councillor of

ward No. 39 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Moinul Haque Manju from

his office located in Tikatuli area today on charges of extortion and land

grabbing.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at the

office of Manju around 12:30pm and arrested him, said commanding officer of

RAB-3 Lt Col Shafiullah Bulbul.

The RAB members also recovered liquor and firearms during the raid, he

said. Residents in Tikatuli area distribute sweets among each other

celebrating the raid at the office of Manju as there are allegations of

extortion, land grabbing and drug trading against Manju.