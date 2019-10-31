Ward councillor Manju held over extortion, land grabbing

DHAKA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion arrested councillor of
ward No. 39 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Moinul Haque Manju from
his office located in Tikatuli area today on charges of extortion and land
grabbing.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at the
office of Manju around 12:30pm and arrested him, said commanding officer of
RAB-3 Lt Col Shafiullah Bulbul.
The RAB members also recovered liquor and firearms during the raid, he
said. Residents in Tikatuli area distribute sweets among each other
celebrating the raid at the office of Manju as there are allegations of
extortion, land grabbing and drug trading against Manju.