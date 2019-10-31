Victim rescued, five kidnappers held in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – A businessman abducted from Korerdon area

under Batiaghata upazila in Khulna on Tuesday, was rescued by law enforcers

from Musolmanpara area in the city.

Five kidnappers- Bazlur Rahman, 48, Rafsan Molla, 22, SM Shahidul Haque,

50, Sayed Murad Ali, 55, and Md Farhad Hossain, 33, were nabbed by law

enforcement agencies.

Being tipped off, a special team of RAB-6 and Khulna Metropolitan Police

raided a house in the aforesaid area under Khulna Sadar thana yesterday

afternoon.

They arrested the kidnappers while they were trying to flee sensing the

presence of law enforcers, said a press release.

Md Imarat Sheikh, 60, was rescued from the spot and police seized seven

mobile phones and Taka 11,000 in cash.

A case was filed with Khulna Sadar Police Station in this connection.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Imrat Sheikh, a sand trader, was allegedly abducted by

a gang of kidnappers for a huge ransom, added the release.