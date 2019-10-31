Victim rescued, five kidnappers held in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – A businessman abducted from Korerdon area
under Batiaghata upazila in Khulna on Tuesday, was rescued by law enforcers
from Musolmanpara area in the city.
Five kidnappers- Bazlur Rahman, 48, Rafsan Molla, 22, SM Shahidul Haque,
50, Sayed Murad Ali, 55, and Md Farhad Hossain, 33, were nabbed by law
enforcement agencies.
Being tipped off, a special team of RAB-6 and Khulna Metropolitan Police
raided a house in the aforesaid area under Khulna Sadar thana yesterday
afternoon.
They arrested the kidnappers while they were trying to flee sensing the
presence of law enforcers, said a press release.
Md Imarat Sheikh, 60, was rescued from the spot and police seized seven
mobile phones and Taka 11,000 in cash.
A case was filed with Khulna Sadar Police Station in this connection.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Imrat Sheikh, a sand trader, was allegedly abducted by
a gang of kidnappers for a huge ransom, added the release.