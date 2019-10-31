Free eye camp held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long free eye camp for the poor was

held at Ballamjhar union parishad (UP) premises of Sadar upazila in the

district on Wednesday.

SKS Foundation, a local reputed non-government organization, organized the

camp under the Prevention of Avoidable Blindness project funded by Andheri

Hilfe Bonn, Germany, office sources said.

A team led by Dr. Afrina Khanam, medical officer of SKS Foundation

Hospital of the district town, conducted the camp.

The camp treated over 300 patients with sight complaints and provided

appropriate treatment with medicines.

Apart from it, as many as 51 cataract patients were scrutinized to operate

upon them at the hospital, sources said.

UP chairman M. Jahedul Islam Jhantu formally inaugurated the camp for the

poor of the union.