Free eye camp held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long free eye camp for the poor was
held at Ballamjhar union parishad (UP) premises of Sadar upazila in the
district on Wednesday.
SKS Foundation, a local reputed non-government organization, organized the
camp under the Prevention of Avoidable Blindness project funded by Andheri
Hilfe Bonn, Germany, office sources said.
A team led by Dr. Afrina Khanam, medical officer of SKS Foundation
Hospital of the district town, conducted the camp.
The camp treated over 300 patients with sight complaints and provided
appropriate treatment with medicines.
Apart from it, as many as 51 cataract patients were scrutinized to operate
upon them at the hospital, sources said.
UP chairman M. Jahedul Islam Jhantu formally inaugurated the camp for the
poor of the union.