SIM-less emergency voice call tested successfully

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Trial run of SIM-less voice call demonstrated successfully in Bangladesh as part of emergency response during any disaster.

Digester Management Division of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Armed Forces Division carried out the trial run, Senior Assistant Director of BTRC Md Zakir Hossain Khan told BSS this evening.

“It was like a normal call as the joint team tested by removing their SIMs cards and found quality response,” he added.

In the digester situation, anyone can make call to the national emergency call centre “999” or any designated emergency number using the emergency call feature of handset through mobile network.

Every mobile phone, both in smart and basic phones, have an emergency calling option and the call would be generated free of cost using mobile phone network, said an official familiar to the process.

He said around one year of involvement, they made their idea successful in Bangladesh and now government has to decide how it would be used.

The joint team carried out the trial in capital city and its outskirt Purbachla as well as Rangpur and found successful result.

To make this initiative successful, the joint team aligned all the mobile operators in a single platform by taking support from a network vendor.

BTRC officials said they will direct all the mobile phone operators to facilitate this emergency service during digester.