JS body for ensuring consumer rights at upazila levels

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – The fifth meeting of the Parliamentary Standing

Committee on Commerce was held today at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with

committee chairman Tofail Ahmed in the chair.

Committee members Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, A.K.M Bahauddin, Mahmud-

us-Samad Chowdhury, Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan, Selim Altaf George and Sultana

Nadira were also present at the meeting.

The meeting had an elaborate discussion on the activities of Export

Promotion Bureau (EPB), preparation for Trade Fair 2020, Trading Corporation

of Bangladesh (TCB) and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights

Protection’s overall activities, said a press release.

The decision was taken at a meeting to take necessary measures for the

construction of ‘ Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition centre’ project,

through the inter-ministerial meeting between the Ministries of Commerce and

Housing and Public Works for sorting out the complexity of the land allocated

by RAJUK.

Another decision was taken to increase skilled and adequate human

resources at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection to ensure

the oragnisation’s services at the upazila level.

Another decision was taken at the meeting to find out what TCB can do in

an emergency situation.

The committee decided to discuss about the human resources of Bangladesh

Tea Board, Bangladesh Tariff Commission, chief controller of imports and the

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection at the next meeting.

Secretary of Commerce Ministry, high Officials of different departments and

JS senior officials were also present at the meeting.