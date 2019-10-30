JS body for ensuring consumer rights at upazila levels

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – The fifth meeting of the Parliamentary Standing
Committee on Commerce was held today at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with
committee chairman Tofail Ahmed in the chair.
Committee members Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, A.K.M Bahauddin, Mahmud-
us-Samad Chowdhury, Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan, Selim Altaf George and Sultana
Nadira were also present at the meeting.
The meeting had an elaborate discussion on the activities of Export
Promotion Bureau (EPB), preparation for Trade Fair 2020, Trading Corporation
of Bangladesh (TCB) and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights
Protection’s overall activities, said a press release.
The decision was taken at a meeting to take necessary measures for the
construction of ‘ Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition centre’ project,
through the inter-ministerial meeting between the Ministries of Commerce and
Housing and Public Works for sorting out the complexity of the land allocated
by RAJUK.
Another decision was taken to increase skilled and adequate human
resources at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection to ensure
the oragnisation’s services at the upazila level.
Another decision was taken at the meeting to find out what TCB can do in
an emergency situation.
The committee decided to discuss about the human resources of Bangladesh
Tea Board, Bangladesh Tariff Commission, chief controller of imports and the
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection at the next meeting.
Secretary of Commerce Ministry, high Officials of different departments and
JS senior officials were also present at the meeting.