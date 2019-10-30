Sheikh Hasina edited book on Bangabandhu given to Queens Library

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Volume 1, 2 and 3 of a book titled ‘Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ edited by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was formally given to the Queens Library in New York.

Bangladesh Consul General in New York Sadia Faizunnesa handed over the book to Queens Library’s Chief Librarian and Senior Vice President Nick Buron on Monday when the chief librarian met her at the Consulate General office in New York, said an official release here today.

The book was written on the architect of the country’s independence and the greatest Bengali of all times Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the basis of intelligence report from 1948 to 1971.

During the meeting, Faizunnesa thanked the Queens Library authorities for cooperating in celebrating the ‘Shaheed Dibash’ and International Mother Language Day-2019 jointly and the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2019.

Nick Buron lauded the Bangladesh Consulate General in New York and said it is the first ever consulate general office there which celebrated an international day jointly with the Queens Library.