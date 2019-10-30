Teammates yet to recover from the Shakib’s ban

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh players still remain dejected over the two years ban of Shakib Al Hasan, who was not only their leader in on and off the field but also a player who could motivate his teammates to come all guns blazing with his personal sterling performance.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Shakib for two years, with one year of that suspended, for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

Under the provisions of the Code, Shakib, the Test and T20 captain of Bangladesh chose to admit the three charges brought against him and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020, the ICC said.

Team’s senior member Mushfiqur Rahim who shared some memorable partnership with Shakib in every format of cricket echoed the sentiment of Mahmudullah but as the same time insisted that the youngster should grab this opportunity.

”I am playing with Shakib for many years now. Definitely we will miss him and without him it will be tough,” said Mushfiqur.

“If Shakib was injured instead of being suspended or even if I go out of the team for a year, it will be a huge opportunity for the young cricketers,” he said.

”If we play at their home, there will be challenges. And if there is challenge them there will be platforms to play well,” he said.

”I want everyone should pray for us to perform well and hope that when he returns, he can comeback even stronger.

Shakib received some huge criticism for promoting Mossadek Hossain up in the batting order in their last Test that they lost to Afghanistan.

The all-rounder is known to be very liked by Shakib of late and he insisted that he will miss his backing in the dressing room.

”Of course his absence will be a big loss for us. I think this series is going to a big challenge for us [as it will be played without Shakib,” he said.

Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny is expected to lead the spin bowling department in the absence of Shakib but the seasoned domestic campaigner believes that Shakib’s presence could have been more effective as he is well aware the condition considering his experience in the Indian Premier League.

“There’s no doubt that Shakib has put himself in top position as best all-rounder. I feel that, If he was there, it would help us in bowling. He has played in India a lot of time in IPL. He has vast knowledge about the wickets there. I would have felt comfortable if he is around. I will definitely miss him,” said Arafat.