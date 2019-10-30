Shakib’s service will be missed in tough India tour: Mahmudullah

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his failure to report corrupt approaches, will be missed vehemently in Bangladesh’s tour in India, said Test skipper Mahmudullah Riyad.

The country’s cricket fraternity had to swallow a tough pill when the poster boy of Bangladesh cricket was found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct and that too just ahead of the important series in India, against whom Bangladesh is going to play a full bilateral series for the first time.

Bangladesh team left for India on Wednesday for the upcoming tour, comprised with three-match T20 Internationals and two-match Test series and it looked that the players are yet to get over from the shock.

”There’s no doubt that he is the vital cog in Bangladesh team and everyone is feeling bad for him,” Mahmudullah said at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday.

Mahmudullah said the team will continue their support towards Shakib.

”We know how important he is for our team. Maybe he did something wrong but not anything illegal. Our support is with him. We will continue loving him like we did before,” he said.

Mahmudullah however said he is looking forward to take the challenge as he is well aware that they would face stiff competition against their superior opponents, who is No.1 ranked team and also remains unbeaten a world record 11 series in a row at home soil.

”Because I am given the responsibilities, I will try to lead properly. If I say about inspiration, our national jersey is enough for that. There is nothing that can be more inspirational. We will try as a team to bring a good result,” said Mahmudullah.

”The statistics says that. They are unbeaten in last 11-12 series. This is going to be tough but nothing is impossible. We have to play really good as a team. We need to ensure it first that we would take all the chances and execute every opportunity. Then we can win,” he said.

Playing well against India would give anyone a massive exposure and this fact itself should be a huge motivation, Mahmudullah insisted.

”Our duty is to play our best cricket for the country. We will try to do that. Moreover playing well against India, that too in Indian soil would give anyone a massive exposure and I think everyone will take that as motivation,” he concluded.