Disabled-friendly union parishad underscored

RANGPUR, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of different organisations working

for the welfare of disabled population at a citizen dialogue have stressed on

disabled-friendly union parishad for development of physically challenged

people.

They expressed the view at the dialogue organised by Rangdhanu District

Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha (RDPAS), Rangpur at Kutubpur union parishad hall

room in Badarganj upazila of the district on Tuesday, a press release said

today.

Access Bangladesh Foundation and Commonwealth Foundation extended

assistance in arranging the dialogue participated by Members and Secretary of

Kutubpur union parishad, civil society members, disabled people and local

elite.

Kutubpur union parishad Chairman Alhaj Md. Atiar Rahman Dulu attended the

event as the chief guest with President of RDPAS Md. Saidar Rahman in the

chair.

President of Kutubpur union Awami League (AL) Md. Amjad Hossain,

Secretary of Kutubpur union parishad Md. Ashikur Rahman and Sub-assistant

Agriculture Officer Md. Tafikul Islam addressed as special guests.

President of Kutubpur Protibondhi Sohayok Group Mosammat Ankhi Banu

delivered keynote essay narrating statistics and social status of the people

of physically disabled population in Kutubpur union.

The speakers proposed for increasing allocations in the annual

development budget of the union parishad in education, health, social safety

net and other sectors for development and ensuring equal socio-political and

human rights of disabled people.

AL leader Amjad Hossain highly lauded the present government for taking

adequate steps for the disabled people to turn them into productive human

resources for their mainstreaming with development to attain the SDGs.

Kutubpur union parishad Chairman Atiar Rahman Dulu expressed his

commitment to allocate a room in the union parishad complex for implementing

activities of disabled people.

“We will bring all disabled people of Kutubpur union under the massive

social safety net programs of the government and provide them training to

become entrepreneurs and for engagement with income generating activities to

achieve self-reliance,” he said.