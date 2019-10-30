Disabled-friendly union parishad underscored

RANGPUR, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of different organisations working
for the welfare of disabled population at a citizen dialogue have stressed on
disabled-friendly union parishad for development of physically challenged
people.
They expressed the view at the dialogue organised by Rangdhanu District
Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha (RDPAS), Rangpur at Kutubpur union parishad hall
room in Badarganj upazila of the district on Tuesday, a press release said
today.
Access Bangladesh Foundation and Commonwealth Foundation extended
assistance in arranging the dialogue participated by Members and Secretary of
Kutubpur union parishad, civil society members, disabled people and local
elite.
Kutubpur union parishad Chairman Alhaj Md. Atiar Rahman Dulu attended the
event as the chief guest with President of RDPAS Md. Saidar Rahman in the
chair.
President of Kutubpur union Awami League (AL) Md. Amjad Hossain,
Secretary of Kutubpur union parishad Md. Ashikur Rahman and Sub-assistant
Agriculture Officer Md. Tafikul Islam addressed as special guests.
President of Kutubpur Protibondhi Sohayok Group Mosammat Ankhi Banu
delivered keynote essay narrating statistics and social status of the people
of physically disabled population in Kutubpur union.
The speakers proposed for increasing allocations in the annual
development budget of the union parishad in education, health, social safety
net and other sectors for development and ensuring equal socio-political and
human rights of disabled people.
AL leader Amjad Hossain highly lauded the present government for taking
adequate steps for the disabled people to turn them into productive human
resources for their mainstreaming with development to attain the SDGs.
Kutubpur union parishad Chairman Atiar Rahman Dulu expressed his
commitment to allocate a room in the union parishad complex for implementing
activities of disabled people.
“We will bring all disabled people of Kutubpur union under the massive
social safety net programs of the government and provide them training to
become entrepreneurs and for engagement with income generating activities to
achieve self-reliance,” he said.