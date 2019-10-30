Met office predicts mainly dry weather over country

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted mainly dry weather with temporary partly cloudy sky over the

country in next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over

the country, said a bulletin issued today morning.

The maximum temperature in the country on Tuesday was recorded at 34.0

degrees Celsius in Rangamati under Chattogram division and lowest temperature

of today was recorded 16.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur division.

However, no rain was traced in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

Today’s sunset will be at 5.21pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.04am in the

capital.