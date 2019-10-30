PM announces continuation of incentives in leather sector for 5 more years

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced

continuation of incentives in leather sector for at least five more years

aimed at achieving the desired export target of the leather and footwear

industry.

“The incentive in leather sector will be continued for at least five more

years with a view to achieving the desired export target from the leather and

footwear industry,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing while inaugurating the third edition of

three-day Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leathergoods International Sourcing

Show (BLLISS), 2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC)

here this morning.

Noting that as part of export diversification, leather sector is being

defined as the priority one in the economy and National Industrial

Development Strategy, she said “Our government, in its last two tenures, has

taken various initiatives such as giving policy support and incentives for

development of the leather and footwear industry.”

“Due to the initiatives taken by our government, 82 percent of foreign

currency is coming from export of leather and footwear industry products as

factories in this sector is mushrooming alongside increasing the interest of

investing money to this end,” she continued.

She, however, mentioned that king share of foreign currency would come

from export of leathers as raw material a decade ago.

The premier hoped that the country will definitely achieve the target of

earning foreign currency of US $ 5 billion by 2022 from export of leather

goods, which is now $ 1.2 billion.

“If we can export our entire raw leather products by making those finished

ones, we will be able to easily earn US $ 5 billion foreign currency from

this sector by 2022,” she added.

The Ministry of Commerce and the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers

and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) have jointly organised the

event to attract more investment in the leather sector.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Chairman of its Parliamentary Standing

Committee Tofail Ahmed, PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman

Fazlur Rahman, Commerce Ministry Secretary Dr. Md Jafar Uddin and LFMEAB

President Saiful Islam spoke on the occasion.

Ministers, parliament members, diplomats, dignitaries and the leaders of

different trade bodies were also present.

An interactive audio-video presentation on various sides of the past,

present and the future of Bangladesh’s leather sector was screened at the

function.

Stating that the leather goods and footwear industry has become the second

largest export earning sector in the last decade surpassing jute and jute

products’ export earnings, Sheikh Hasina said “This sector attained second

position in the volume of export earning only after the readymade garments.”

The premier called upon the foreign investors and buyers attending the show

to invest in Bangladesh in larger scale, saying “Make investment in

Bangladesh particularly in leather sector as many countries would not be able

to give facilities, Bangladesh is now offering for foreign investors.”

In this regard, she said “Bangladesh offers cheapest labour facilities and

proper training is also being given to them”.

She said the move was taken to boost local and foreign investment in the

leather sector and make it sustainable.

Stressing the need for bringing diversification in leather goods to

increase export, Sheikh Hasina said the entrepreneurs will have to develop

new products and explore new export markets.

In this regard, she assured them of providing necessary assistance from the

government.

The premier said an environment-friendly leather industrial estate has been

set up in Savar for flourishing the leather sector.

Praising the organizers for arranging the show for the third time in the

country, the prime minister said it would attract more foreign investment in

Bangladesh’s leather footwear and leather goods industry sector as well as

create huge enthusiasm among the investors.

“It will also help the entrepreneurs around the world know about the

government’s policy assistance and patronization alongside project quality

and standard of Bangladeshi leather goods and footwear products before the

world community,” she said.

Mentioning that her government has relocated the tannery industries in

Savar from Hazaribagh, Sheikh Hasina said “There will have allocation of at

least 150 acres of land in the extended project of Leather Industry City in

Savar for setting up composite leather products and footwear factories by

following international standards and Leather Working Group (LWG)

certification.”

She however said equal opportunities and policy supports will be ensured

for all export sectors as all discriminatory barriers will be removed.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has created scope so that businesspersons

can do businesses. “The government is not doing business. So, I always

believe that businesspersons will do business,” she added.

The premier said over the last 10 years, Bangladesh economy has

progressed. “We have established a smooth communication network with

neighboring countries where we can find huge markets of our products,” she

said.

One hundred Special Economic Zones are being established to attract local

and foreign investment and 12 of those have already been completed, she said.

“Once the economic zones are completed, huge local and foreign investment

will be attracted,” she opined.

The prime minister went on saying that the government has made constant

stride for country’s industrial development as well as encouraging

agriculture.

Laying importance on enlarging the country’s export basket, the premier

said the government is giving incentives to many sectors to boost export.

She urged the LFMEAB leaders to join hand with the government to achieve

its goal in building Bangladesh as a middle-income country by 2021 and a

developed one by 2041.

Spelling out basic achievements of her government in the last 11 years, the

premier said the world now considers Bangladesh as development miracle.

“Our export revenue was US $ 10.5 billion in FY 2005-06, which increased to

over $46 billion in FY 2018-19 while our per-capita income has surpassed

$1,909 and the GDP growth rate for the current financial year is estimated at

8.2 percent,” she said

Referring to the latest GDP ranking of the IMF, she said “Bangladesh is the

29th largest economic country in the world in terms of PPP.”

Bangladesh ranked the highest growth nation among the countries of Asia and

the Pacific according to the latest figures from the Asian Development Bank,

she informed.