British MPs vote for December election to break Brexit deadlock

LONDON, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – British MPs on Tuesday agreed to hold an

early election on December 12, backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to

try to break the crippling political deadlock that has seen Brexit delayed

three times.

Hours after the EU formally agreed to postpone Britain’s departure again,

up to the end of January, lawmakers voted for the country’s third election in

four years.

It is a gamble for Johnson, who leads a minority Conservative government,

but he had nowhere left to turn after MPs rejected the Brexit terms he struck

with Brussels less than two weeks ago.

His Conservatives are currently well ahead of the opposition Labour party

in opinion polls, and he hopes to win a majority in the lower House of

Commons in order to push through his Brexit plan.

But his failure to keep to his “do or die” pledge to leave the EU on

October 31 risks a backlash.

The election outcome could have huge implications for Britain’s tortuous

Brexit process, which began with the 2016 EU referendum.

Labour is committed to a new “people’s vote”, while two smaller opposition

parties want to reverse Brexit and remain in the European Union.

Many Labour MPs are wary of an election, fearful of defeat under their

leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn, but he swung his support behind the poll.

The other 27 EU member states earlier formally adopted Monday’s decision by

envoys to delay Brexit by up to three months until the end of January, with

an option for Britain to leave early if it ratifies an exit deal.

“To my British friends, The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may

be the last one. Please make the best use of this time,” European Council

President Donald Tusk said on Twitter.

The election bill will now go to the unelected upper House of Lords for

debate on Wednesday, but peers are expected to back the plan, paving the way

for parliament to be dissolved early next week .

– ‘New mandate’ –

Johnson took office in July promising to end the wrangling over Brexit

which has bitterly divided the country, but a rebellion over his hardline

strategy left him without a majority in parliament.

Unable to win MPs’ support for his divorce terms, he was forced by law

earlier this month to ask his fellow EU leaders for a delay.

After three failed attempts to pass a normal election motion, which

requires the support of two-thirds of MPs, Johnson on Tuesday took an

alternative path.

He introduced a bill to legislate for an election — a method which

required only a simple majority, and this passed by 438 votes to 20.

“We are left with no choice but to go to the country to break free from

this impasse,” he had told MPs.

A newly elected parliament would have a “new mandate to deliver on the will

of people and get Brexit done”, he said.

In a move to unite his Conservative party ahead of the poll — the first to

be held in December since 1923 — Johnson readmitted 10 of the 21 MPs he

expelled last month for defying his Brexit plan.

– Radical campaign –

Labour had sought to push for the general election to be held on December

9, but this was defeated by 315 votes to 295.

Veteran socialist Corbyn had been torn between rival camps over whether to

support Johnson’s election initiative.

But the smaller Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats — who

both oppose Brexit — wanted an election, making it hard for Labour to stand

in their way.

Corbyn had refused to back an election until Johnson’s threat to leave the

EU without a divorce deal was removed, but said this was resolved by the

three-month Brexit delay.

“This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country

and take on the vested interests holding people back,” he said Tuesday.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change

that our country has ever seen.

“This is our chance to build a country for the many not the few and fit for

the next generation.”

Experts warn that British politics remains deeply volatile more than three

years after the referendum vote, and say the election result could be

unpredictable.

There was significant voter switching between the 2015 and 2017 elections.

Election specialist John Curtice from the University of Strathclyde in

Glasgow said Johnson is in a strong position to get a majority — but an

election remains a gamble.

“Boris has to win. A hung parliament and Boris is out,” he said, warning

that a Labour-led coalition would likely take over.