Terengganu set final clash with Chattogram Abahani

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – English recruit midfielder Lee Andrew Tuck scored second hat-trick in the tournament as Terengganu FC of Malaysia set final clash with Chattogram Abahani Limited as they beat Mohun Bagan Athletics Club of India by 4-2 goals in the second semifinal of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup football tournament held on Tuesday at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

The two teams will lock horn for the crown in the final scheduled to be held on Thursday (October 31) at the same venue at 6 pm.

In the day’s match, Terengganu FC skipper Lee Tuck scored his first goal in the 39th minute while after the breather Gonz lez restored the parity for Mohun Bagan in the 47th minute of the match from a spot kick.

The Malaysian side again went ahead as Tuck scored the second goal for his side in the 59th minute while Gonz Lez of Mohun Bagan again leveled the score 2-2 in the 61st minute of the match.

Syafik scored the third goal for Terengganu in the 75th minute while Tuck completed his hat-trick scoring his third and fourth for the team in the 79th minute from a penalty.

Terengganu FC dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Mohun Bagan also got some scoring opportunity, especially in the second half of the match, but they failed to fight back lack of proper finishing.

In the group phase matches, Terengganu FC beat Chennai City FC by 3-5 goals in their group opening match but they were held by Sree Gokulam Kerala FC playing out to a goalless draw in the group second match.

The Malaysian side ensured their semifinal spot, rode on their skipper Lee Tuck’s brilliant hat-trick, with a 4-2 goal victory over Bashundhara Kings in their third and last group match.

Earlier, Chattogram Abahani Limited got off to a winning start as they beat TC Sports Club of the Maldives by 4-1 goals in their group A opening match and defeated Young Elephants FC by 4-2 goals in their group second match.

The port city team Abahani however lost their third and final match against Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal.

Chattogram Abahani confirmed their ticket of final by beating Gokulam Kerala FC of India by 3-2 goals in the first semifinal.