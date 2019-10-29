Mominul appointed Test captain, Mahmudullah leads T20 team

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – After Shakib Al Hasan was banned from the cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Mominul Haque as captain in Test format and Mahmudullah in T20 cricket.

Shakib was the captain in both of the format of cricket for Bangladesh.

The duo is appointed captain for the Bangladesh’s upcoming T20 and Test series in India only.

The BCB also brought up further changes in Bangladesh’s T20 squad. Abu Hider Rony will replace injured Mohammad Saifuddin while Mohammad Mithun will come in place of Tamim Iqbal.

Saifuddin was ruled out of the T20I series in India because of a recurring back injury while Tamim opted to remain with his wife, with the couple expecting their second child.

Taijul Islam has been named replacement for Shakib in the T20 squad. The left-arm spinner, who made his T20I debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe, has featured in only two games with the second game coming against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the BCB also announced a 15-member Test squad which included uncapped Saif Hasan. The 20-year-old right-hander has played 36 first-class games and has 2217 runs to his name at an average of 46.18.

Fast bowler Al Amin Hossain, who last played a Test in 2014, also found a spot. Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain, who was dropped after the series in New Zealand, made a comeback in 15-member squad for two-match Test series against India, staring with November 14 at Indore.

T20I squad: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.

Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (captain), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.