DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Primary School Certificate (PSC) and Ebtedayee Terminal Examinations-2019 will begin across the country on November 17.

The examinations will begin on November 17 and continue till November 24, an official release said today.

Detailed information related to the examinations will be available on websites– www.dpe.gov.bd and www.mopme.gov.bd, it added.