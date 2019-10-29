Shakib wants support from fans, BCB to comeback strongly

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who was banned from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, sought support from all stakeholders including, fans, BCB and government to come back strongly in cricket when his suspension will be ended.

“The way Bangladesh Cricket board, fans, government and media got behind me is really amazing,” Shakib Al Hasan said after ICC imposed two years sanction on him.

Under the provisions of the Code, Shakib, the Test and T20 captain of Bangladesh chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be freed to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020.

“If the fans, BCB continues to lend their support to me, I will definitely comeback strongly in cricket when the ban ends,” he said.

Shakib was approached by the bookies in 2010 and 2103 also but during that time he disclosed those facts to the ICC and the action was not taken. But this time when he approached twice in 2018 Tri-series that involved Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and once in IPL 2018, he didn’t inform this matter.

The all-rounder who is ranked 1 in ODI cricket and ranked 2 and 3 respectively in T20 and Test cricket didn’t make any comment on why he didn’t inform the matter to ICC.

Meanwhile, the BCB has noted the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to ban Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, for accepting three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP, said: “While the BCB is shocked and extremely disappointed that an experienced player like Shakib had failed to report corrupt approach on three occasions, at the same time we are pleased that he has cooperated fully with the ICC ACU and has pledged his commitment to its education programme.

“It is really shocking as I earlier said we have no substitute for two cricketers, one Mashrafe as captain and Shakib as player. We will never get someone like them in future,” he said.

“We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over. During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket.”

“The BCB respects the ICC’s decision and shares similar sentiments against corruption in cricket.”