PM says anti-graft drive is not “eyewash”

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her
government launched a massive anti-graft campaign ignoring the suspected
culprits’ background and urged people to wait to see their fate, trashing BNP
suspicions that it was “eyewash”.
“It makes no difference whether one is close to us or not, whoever is found
corrupt is being caught,” the premier told a press conference at her
Ganabhaban official residence as asked for comments on the BNP allegations.
She added: “Let’s wait and see whether it is eyewash or not.”
The premier said it was rather BNP which knew it well the business of
‘eyewash’ as they adopted “corruption” as part of their policy.
The premier called the press conference this afternoon to brief the media
about her recent Azerbaijan visit to join the Non-Align Movement (NAM)
Summit.
She said actions were underway against the corrupt elements linked to her
own Awami League the way BNP chief Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Zia were
exposed to justice.
The premier said the drive would continue while several BNP leaders awaited
punitive actions on charges of crimes like unbridled corruption, arson
attacks, murders and money laundering.
“All of them will be exposed to justice in phases . . . there is no doubt
about it, but we’ll have to wait for that for some time,” she said.
The premier alleged that it was BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman who initiated
the culture of money laundering and loan defaults in the country alongside
derailing the country’s meritorious students through giving them firearms to
stage campus showdowns.
“Ershad went one step ahead (regarding corrupt practices) while his
successor Khaleda Zia launched a shop like ‘Hawa Bhaban’ and started taking
bribe in the name of development . . . but, no such thing happened after we
assumed office,” she said.
More to come…