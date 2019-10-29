PM says anti-graft drive is not “eyewash”

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her

government launched a massive anti-graft campaign ignoring the suspected

culprits’ background and urged people to wait to see their fate, trashing BNP

suspicions that it was “eyewash”.

“It makes no difference whether one is close to us or not, whoever is found

corrupt is being caught,” the premier told a press conference at her

Ganabhaban official residence as asked for comments on the BNP allegations.

She added: “Let’s wait and see whether it is eyewash or not.”

The premier said it was rather BNP which knew it well the business of

‘eyewash’ as they adopted “corruption” as part of their policy.

The premier called the press conference this afternoon to brief the media

about her recent Azerbaijan visit to join the Non-Align Movement (NAM)

Summit.

She said actions were underway against the corrupt elements linked to her

own Awami League the way BNP chief Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Zia were

exposed to justice.

The premier said the drive would continue while several BNP leaders awaited

punitive actions on charges of crimes like unbridled corruption, arson

attacks, murders and money laundering.

“All of them will be exposed to justice in phases . . . there is no doubt

about it, but we’ll have to wait for that for some time,” she said.

The premier alleged that it was BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman who initiated

the culture of money laundering and loan defaults in the country alongside

derailing the country’s meritorious students through giving them firearms to

stage campus showdowns.

“Ershad went one step ahead (regarding corrupt practices) while his

successor Khaleda Zia launched a shop like ‘Hawa Bhaban’ and started taking

bribe in the name of development . . . but, no such thing happened after we

assumed office,” she said.

More to come…