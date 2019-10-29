Another nuclear power plant to be set up in southern part: PM

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has a plan to set up another nuclear power plant in the southern part of the country along with the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.

She disclosed the plan at a meeting of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held today at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Quoting the Prime Minister as telling the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan, while briefing the reporters, said the implementation work of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is progressing fast and the government is planning to set up another nuclear power plant at the southern part of the country.

Under the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, the government has canceled the decision of constructing a 10-storey building in the city under the project for ensuring the security of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Mannan said the Prime Minister instructed for taking the Nuclear Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority to supervise nuclear security at Rooppur Nuclear Power plant.

The minister informed that she instructed to take initiatives for dredging each river consistently.