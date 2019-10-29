Fire breaks out at Northbengal Jute Mills

RANGPUR, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – A devastating fire gutted huge properties at

the Northbengal Jute Mills Ltd. located in Edolpur village near Jaigirhat

under Mithapukur upazila of the district today.

“The fire erupted at around 12 noon in the jute mills where the workers

were on duty,” said Managing Director of the Northbengal Jute Mills Ltd Md.

Abul Kashem.

Being informed, eight units of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Stations

from Rangpur, Mithapukur and Pirganj rushed to the spot and brought the fire

under control after two hours with the help of locals.

“We are primarily suspecting that the fire erupted from an electric short-

circuit as investigation continues,” Senior Station Officer of Rangpur Fire

Service and Civil Defense Station Khurshid Alam said.

However, the extent of losses could not be known immediately as huge

quantity of raw jute, yarn and valuable machineries were burnt in the fire,

he added.