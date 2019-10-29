Italian PM invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Italy

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has

formally invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Italy for further

strengthening the existing bilateral friendly relations between the two

countries.

The message was conveyed to Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen when he

held a meeting with Manlio De Stefano Undersecretary of State for Foreign

Affairs of Italy in Rome on Monday, a foreign ministry press release said

here today.

Momen, who is on an official trip to Europe, thanked the Undersecretary on

behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the invitation and said that Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina will be happy to visit Italy on official bilateral

trip at a mutually convenient date in the near future.

During the meeting, the foreign minister briefed Manlio De Stefano on the

Rohingya crisis, and emphasized that the international community needs to put

strong pressure on Myanmar for taking back their nationals from Bangladesh in

a safe, dignified and sustainable manner on an urgent basis.

Italian Undersecretary of State assured that Italy, both within the EU and

also separately, will keep on pursuing for early resolution of the Rohingya

crisis.

He commended the humanitarian role of Bangladesh in providing shelter to

Rohingyas, and said the Government of Italy strongly supports the cause of

Rohingyas.

Momen also called upon Italian enterprises to invest in Bangladesh

considering different initiatives taken by the government to attract foreign

investment, including special economic zones, one-stop-service, hi-tech parks

and the tax incentives offered for setting up industries.

At the invitation of the foreign minister, the Italian Undersecretary of

State agreed to visit Bangladesh next year with a business delegation from

Italy.