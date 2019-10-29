Italian PM invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Italy

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has
formally invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Italy for further
strengthening the existing bilateral friendly relations between the two
countries.
The message was conveyed to Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen when he
held a meeting with Manlio De Stefano Undersecretary of State for Foreign
Affairs of Italy in Rome on Monday, a foreign ministry press release said
here today.
Momen, who is on an official trip to Europe, thanked the Undersecretary on
behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the invitation and said that Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina will be happy to visit Italy on official bilateral
trip at a mutually convenient date in the near future.
During the meeting, the foreign minister briefed Manlio De Stefano on the
Rohingya crisis, and emphasized that the international community needs to put
strong pressure on Myanmar for taking back their nationals from Bangladesh in
a safe, dignified and sustainable manner on an urgent basis.
Italian Undersecretary of State assured that Italy, both within the EU and
also separately, will keep on pursuing for early resolution of the Rohingya
crisis.
He commended the humanitarian role of Bangladesh in providing shelter to
Rohingyas, and said the Government of Italy strongly supports the cause of
Rohingyas.
Momen also called upon Italian enterprises to invest in Bangladesh
considering different initiatives taken by the government to attract foreign
investment, including special economic zones, one-stop-service, hi-tech parks
and the tax incentives offered for setting up industries.
At the invitation of the foreign minister, the Italian Undersecretary of
State agreed to visit Bangladesh next year with a business delegation from
Italy.