59 students to vie for each seat at BRUR

RANGPUR, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Some 59 students will vie for each of the

1,315 seats in 21 departments of six faculties in the admission test for the

first year honours courses for 2019-20 academic sessions at Begum Rokeya

University, Rangpur (BRUR).

“A total of 77,724 admission seekers have finally registered them for

taking part in the admission tests from November 10 to November 13,” a BRUR

press release said.

The decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the central admission test

committee at the conference room of the administrative building today with

convener of the committee and Vice-Chancellor of BRUR Professor Dr. Nazmul

Ahsan Kalimullah in the chair.

Member-secretary of the central admission test committee of BRUR and its

Registrar Colonel (Retd) Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal, Deans of all six faculties,

Heads of all 21 departments and other members of the committee were present.

Earlier, the online registration process to take part in the admission

tests for the first year honours courses began on October 3 and continued

till midnight on October 25 with registration of a total of 77,724 admission

seekers.

Of them, 20,792 students have registered themselves against 195 seats

under the Faculty of Arts in Unit-A, 23,092 students against 375 seats under

the Faculty of Social Science in Unit-B and 9,875 students have applied

against 245 seats under the Faculty of Business Studies in Unit-C.

Besides, 8,860 students have applied against 280 under the Faculty of

Science in Unit-D, 6,915 students against 100 seats under the Faculty of

Engineering and Technology unit-E and 8,190 have applied against 120 seats

under the Faculty of Life and Earth Science in unit F.

The first shift of the admission tests will be held from 9 am to 10 am,

second shift from 11 am to 12 noon, third shift from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm and

fourth shift from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Admission tests of A Unit will be held on November 10 (Sunday), B Unit on

November 11 (Monday), C and F Units on November 12 (Tuesday) and D and E

Units on November 13 (Wednesday).

“Further details about the routine, admit cards for admission tests and

seat planning will be available on the university website at www.brur.ac.bd

at proper time,” the release said.