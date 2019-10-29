Govt providing houses to homeless people: Enamur Rahman

RANGPUR, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Disaster Management and

Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, MP, has said the present government is

constructing and providing disaster resilient houses to homeless people

across the country.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina loves the country with highest degree of

patriotism and works relentlessly for ensuring welfare of the poor and

distressed people through providing houses and assistance to make them self-

reliant,” he said.

Enamur said this on Monday while visiting the recently distributed 28 new

brick-built disaster-resilient houses among 28 homeless families in village

Gokulpur Chakhawatari under Haridebpur union of Sadar upazila in the

district.

The State Minister said there will be no homeless people across the

country and none will remain without shelter in the near future as the

ongoing program of Prime Minister Sheikh continues successfully.

Enamur said the present government is constructing disaster resilient

houses and distributing those among the poor, distressed and homeless people

aiming at building a disaster-resilient Bangladesh.

He visited the handed over new brick-built house of beneficiary Mahbubur

Rahman in the village and expressed satisfaction over the quality of

construction works and facilities available there.

He said more 80 similar disaster resilient houses will be built in Sadar

upazila of Rangpur for distribution among the homeless and distressed

families.

Earlier on October 13, the 28 brick-built new houses were handed over to

beneficiary families of Haridebpur union like in other areas of the country

when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the process through

videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan, District Relief and Rehabilitation

Officer (DRRO) ATM Akhteruzzaman, Additional Police Super Maruf Hossain,

Sadar Upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby, Sadar Upazila Executive Officer

Ishraat Sadiya Sumi, Haridebpur Union Chairman Iqbal Hossain, Sadar Upazila

Project Officer Abdul Matin, local politicians and elite were present.

Talking to BSS, DRRO Akhteruzzaman said the Ministry of Disaster Management

and Relief implemented construction works of the 28 houses involving Taka 72-

lakh with over Taka 2.58-lakh for each under the ‘KABITA’ and Test Relief

special programs.

The disaster-tolerant houses were constructed on three decimals of land of

the house-owner under supervision of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Upazila

Project Implementation Officer and the local union parishad chairman.

“Each of the brick-built two-room houses with 10-feet in length and 10-

feet in breadth have one kitchen, wooden doors and windows, sophisticated

coloured tin-shed canopies and a hygienic sanitary latrine,” the DRRO added.