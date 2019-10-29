Hygienic sanitization underscored for preventing diseases

KHULNA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Officials and experts at a post-rally

discussion today underscored the need for ensuring hygienic sanitization and

maintaining cleanliness to prevent waterborne and other diseases.

They also put stress on ensuring eco-friendly sanitation and safe water for

all to protect public health.

They came up with stresses at a meeting held at the conference room of the

deputy commissioner’s office coincided with the National Sanitation Month and

the World Hand Washing Day-2019.

Khulna Divisional Administration, Khulna District Administration, Khulna

City Corporation (KCC) and Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE)

jointly organised the meeting with the motto of “Clean Hands for All”.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Habibul Haque Khan

addressed as the chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)

Ziaur Rahman in the chair.

Superintendent of DPHE engineer SM Wahedul Islam, Director of Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Dr. Rasheda Sultana, Executive

Engineer of DPHE, Mongla Md. Khairul Hasan, CEO of Khulna City Corporation

Palash Kanti Bala, among others, addressed it.

The chief guest said the main objective of national sanitation month and

hand washing day is to create awareness among the people about sanitation and

health.

He said the government has been taking effective initiatives including

establishing low cost sanitary latrine, public and community toilet and wash

blocks in primary schools across the country to achieve the Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs).

Earlier, a rally was brought out from Shaheed Hadis Park and ended it in

front of DC’s office after parading different streets in the city.

Local government officials and employees, students from different

educational institutions, representatives of NGOs, civil society members and

local elite participated in the rally.