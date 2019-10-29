Hygienic sanitization underscored for preventing diseases

KHULNA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – Officials and experts at a post-rally
discussion today underscored the need for ensuring hygienic sanitization and
maintaining cleanliness to prevent waterborne and other diseases.
They also put stress on ensuring eco-friendly sanitation and safe water for
all to protect public health.
They came up with stresses at a meeting held at the conference room of the
deputy commissioner’s office coincided with the National Sanitation Month and
the World Hand Washing Day-2019.
Khulna Divisional Administration, Khulna District Administration, Khulna
City Corporation (KCC) and Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE)
jointly organised the meeting with the motto of “Clean Hands for All”.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Habibul Haque Khan
addressed as the chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)
Ziaur Rahman in the chair.
Superintendent of DPHE engineer SM Wahedul Islam, Director of Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Dr. Rasheda Sultana, Executive
Engineer of DPHE, Mongla Md. Khairul Hasan, CEO of Khulna City Corporation
Palash Kanti Bala, among others, addressed it.
The chief guest said the main objective of national sanitation month and
hand washing day is to create awareness among the people about sanitation and
health.
He said the government has been taking effective initiatives including
establishing low cost sanitary latrine, public and community toilet and wash
blocks in primary schools across the country to achieve the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs).
Earlier, a rally was brought out from Shaheed Hadis Park and ended it in
front of DC’s office after parading different streets in the city.
Local government officials and employees, students from different
educational institutions, representatives of NGOs, civil society members and
local elite participated in the rally.