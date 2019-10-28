Chattogram Abahani storm into final

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS)-Tournament favorite Chattogram Abahani Limited stormed into the final of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup Football tournament as they came from behind to beat Sree Gokulam Kerala FC of India by 3-2 goals in the first semifinal held on Monday at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

The port city team Abahani will now play against the second semifinal winners either Terengganu FC of Malaysia or Mohun Bagan Athletics Club of India in the final scheduled to be held on Thursday (October 31) at the same venue.

In the day’s match, Sree Gokulam Kerala Ugandan recruit striker Henry Kisekka put his side ahead in the 29th minute while after the lemon break Chattogram Abahani’s foreign recruit Brossou restored the parity in the 47th minute.

Gokulam further took lead as Joseph scored the second goal for the Indian side in the 80th minute Brossou again brought back Abahani in the match scoring the second goal in the 90th minute.

When the regulation time ended in a 2-2 goal draw, the match rolled into an extra time and it was Matthew who scored the winning goal for Chattogram Abahani Limited in the 105th minute of the match.

Chattogram Abahani dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Gokulam Kerala also got some scoring opportunity to fight back in the match but they failed lack of proper finishing.

Earlier, Chattogram Abahani Limited got off to a winning start as they beat TC Sports Club of the Maldives by 4-1 goals in their group A opening match and defeated Young Elephants FC by 4-2 goals in their group second match.

The port city team Abahani however lost their third and final match against Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal.

On the other hand, Sree Gokulam Kerala beat Bashundhara Kings by 3-1 goals in their opening match but played out to a goalless draw with Terengganu FC of Malaysia in their second match. Sree Gokulam Kerala beat Chennai FC of India by 2-0 goals to finish group runners-up in their third and last group match.