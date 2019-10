DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Local Direct-to-Home (DTH) brand Akash struck deal with OK Wallet, a mobile financing service (MFS) of One Bank.

Under the agreement, OK Wallet users will enjoy cash-back during purchasing Akash DTH and can pay DTH bill easily through the wallet account.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony at the head office of One Bank in the city.

The regular price of the DTH connection is Taka 5,499, said a press release today.