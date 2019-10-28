First phase of Bishwa Ijtema on Jan 10-12

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslim community after Hajj, will be held from January 10 to 12 and the second phase from January 17 to 19 next year.

The decision was taken today at a preparatory meeting for holding the Bishwa Ijtema at the home ministry conference room here, State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah told BSS.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal chaired the meeting while State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah and State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel were present in the meeting.

Representatives of two factions of Tabligh Jamaat also attended it.

Akheri Munajat of the first phase will be held on January 12 and the second phase on January 19.