DU VC visits residential halls

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (DU VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Akhteruzzaman on Sunday visited different residential halls of the university.

He went round mass rooms, guest rooms, canteens and other areas of the halls.

During his visit, he exchanged views with students and enquired about their studies and hall-life.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “The number of students of DU has gradually been increasing but residential accommodation has not been proportionately enhancing. The DU authorities have taken measures to resolve the problems of the students residing in halls”.

Later, Prof. Akhtaruzzaman urged hall administrations to ensure standard food at hall canteens and congenial academic atmosphere in all halls of the university.