Eight lakh Yaba pills recovered in Cox’s Bazar

COX’S BAZAR, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered
eight lakh pieces of contraband yaba pills worth around Taka 40 crore from
Inani sea beach in Ukhiya upazila in the district in the early hours of
today.
Deputy Commander of RAB-15 of Cox’s Bazar camp Major Rabiul Islam told BSS
that on information a team of RAB raided the Inani sea beach near Royel Tulip
Resort and recovered the yaba tablets. The yaba pills were hidden inside a
bush.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug traders left the spot.
However, a Rohingya involved with the drug traders was arrested by RAB men.