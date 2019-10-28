Eight lakh Yaba pills recovered in Cox’s Bazar

COX’S BAZAR, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered

eight lakh pieces of contraband yaba pills worth around Taka 40 crore from

Inani sea beach in Ukhiya upazila in the district in the early hours of

today.

Deputy Commander of RAB-15 of Cox’s Bazar camp Major Rabiul Islam told BSS

that on information a team of RAB raided the Inani sea beach near Royel Tulip

Resort and recovered the yaba tablets. The yaba pills were hidden inside a

bush.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug traders left the spot.

However, a Rohingya involved with the drug traders was arrested by RAB men.