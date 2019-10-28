Bangladesh to be Malaria free by 2030: Maleque

DHAKA, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS) – The government is committed to eradicating Malaria from at least 51 districts of the country within 2021 as the country in 2030 will be declared free of Malaria.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a discussion on ‘Progress and future plans to eradicate Malaria’ today at city’s Basundhara residential area, said a press release.

“The number of the patients has decreased to 82 percent and the death rate has decreased to 48 percent…With the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the cooperation of the people, soon Bangladesh will be declared e free of Malaria completely”, he said.

Referring to the government’s special effort to control the disease, director general of the Health Department Abul Kalam Azad said that the ongoing activities must continue to completely eliminate Malaria, added the release.

The speakers hoped that with the joint efforts of the citizens and the government, the commitment will soon be fulfilled.

The discussion was presided over by the director general of the Health Department and conducted by the editor of daily Kaler Kantho Imdadul Haque Milon.

Former director general of the Health Department and Malaria specialist Dr M A Foyez and former NPO Dr A Mannan Ali were also present, among others, in the discussion.