Radio Asia Conference begins in city tomorrow

DHAKA, October 28, 2019 (BSS) – The 8th Radio Asia Conference and Radio

Song Festival will begin tomorrow at Hotel Intercontinental in the city.

The Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) with the association of

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will arrange the three-day event,

said a press release.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the conference at

10am tomorrow.

A total of 63 representatives of different countries will take part in it.

The conference will be held in Dhaka for the first time.